April 6, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UTS – UTS means “Under The Skin“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTS mean? UTS is an abbreviation that stands for “Under The Skin”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTS definition and all the information related to acronym UTS in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘under’:
 AIUI As I Understand it
 CACHAI Do you understand?
 CAPISH Do you understand?
 CHUNDER Be sick, vomit
 CLUTCH Perform under pressure
 COMMANDO Without underwear
 COPY THAT I understand
 DIG Understand
Enjoy, like
 DUI Driving Under the Influence
 GETCHA Get You, understand
Get Your
 GOTCHA I got you, I understand
 GROK Fully understand
 HUA Heard Understood Acknowledged
 IDU I Don’t Understand
 IIUC If I Understand Correctly
 LUI Living Under the Infuence
 MOU Memorandum Of Understanding
 OMFUG Other Music Found UnderGround
 ON ONE Under the influence of drugs
 RED BONE Light Skinned Colored Person
Red Undertones In Skin and Hair
 ROGER THAT I Understand, OK
 SAVVY Do you understand?
Knowledgeable, well informed
 SCUBA Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus
 SEEN I see, understood
 SMALLS Underwear
 SPUN Under the influence of methamphetamine
 SUSS Discover, understand
Suspicious
 TRIPPING Under the influence of drugs
 UNDIES Underwear
 UTR Under The Radar
 UTT Under The Table
 YDU You Don’t Understand
Other terms relating to ‘skin’:
 BUSKING Playing music in public for money
 EBONY Dark skin tone
 LAND MINE Ugly, skinny girl
 RED BONE Light Skinned Colored Person
Red Undertones In Skin and Hair
 REDBONE Light skinned colored person
 SKINNY Information, gossip
Thin
 SKINS Cigarette papers
TV teen drama
 SKINT Broke, having no money
 THICK Well proportioned, not fat or skinny

