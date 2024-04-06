The Meaning of UTS – UTS means “Under The Skin“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTS mean? UTS is an abbreviation that stands for “Under The Skin”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTS definition and all the information related to acronym UTS in FAQ format.
UTS means “Under The Skin”.
UTS is “Under The Skin”.
The definition of UTS is “Under The Skin”.
|Other terms relating to ‘under’:
|AIUI
|As I Understand it
|CACHAI
|Do you understand?
|CAPISH
|Do you understand?
|CHUNDER
|Be sick, vomit
|CLUTCH
|Perform under pressure
|COMMANDO
|Without underwear
|COPY THAT
|I understand
|DIG
|Understand
Enjoy, like
|DUI
|Driving Under the Influence
|GETCHA
|Get You, understand
Get Your
|GOTCHA
|I got you, I understand
|GROK
|Fully understand
|HUA
|Heard Understood Acknowledged
|IDU
|I Don’t Understand
|IIUC
|If I Understand Correctly
|LUI
|Living Under the Infuence
|MOU
|Memorandum Of Understanding
|OMFUG
|Other Music Found UnderGround
|ON ONE
|Under the influence of drugs
|RED BONE
|Light Skinned Colored Person
Red Undertones In Skin and Hair
|ROGER THAT
|I Understand, OK
|SAVVY
|Do you understand?
Knowledgeable, well informed
|SCUBA
|Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus
|SEEN
|I see, understood
|SMALLS
|Underwear
|SPUN
|Under the influence of methamphetamine
|SUSS
|Discover, understand
Suspicious
|TRIPPING
|Under the influence of drugs
|UNDIES
|Underwear
|UTR
|Under The Radar
|UTT
|Under The Table
|YDU
|You Don’t Understand
|Other terms relating to ‘skin’:
|BUSKING
|Playing music in public for money
|EBONY
|Dark skin tone
|LAND MINE
|Ugly, skinny girl
|RED BONE
|Light Skinned Colored Person
Red Undertones In Skin and Hair
|REDBONE
|Light skinned colored person
|SKINNY
|Information, gossip
Thin
|SKINS
|Cigarette papers
TV teen drama
|SKINT
|Broke, having no money
|THICK
|Well proportioned, not fat or skinny