The Meaning of ADORBS – ADORBS means “Adorable“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADORBS mean? ADORBS is an abbreviation that stands for “Adorable”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADORBS definition and all the information related to acronym ADORBS in FAQ format.
What does ADORBS mean?
ADORBS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Adorable”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ADORBS
ADORBS means “Adorable”.
What is ADORBS?
ADORBS is “Adorable”.
ADORBS Definition / ADORBS Means
The definition of ADORBS is “Adorable”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘adorable’:
|· DORB
|Adorable