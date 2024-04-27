Home
AEAE

AEAE

April 27, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AEAE – AEAE means “And Ever And Ever“. It is an internet acronym. What does AEAE mean? AEAE is an abbreviation that stands for “And Ever And Ever”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AEAE definition and all the information related to acronym AEAE in FAQ format.

What does AEAE mean?

AEAE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “And Ever And Ever”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AEAE

AEAE means “And Ever And Ever”.

What is AEAE?

AEAE is “And Ever And Ever”.

AEAE Definition / AEAE Means

The definition of AEAE is “And Ever And Ever”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘ever’:
· 42 The answer to life, the universe and everything
· ACME A Company that Makes Everything
· ADED All Day Every Day
· BFFLE Best Friends For Like Ever
· BIEH Best I Ever Had
· BTE Best Time Ever
· DBEYR Don’t Believe Everything You Read
· DEAR Drop Everything And Read
· E1 Everyone
· EDC Every Day Carry
· ELE Everybody Love Everybody
· ELF Every Lady’s Fantasy
· ELH Every Little Helps
· EMAW Every Man a Wildcat
· EQ EverQuest (game)
· ETID EveryTime I Die (band)
· EVA Ever
· EWBA Everything Will Be Alright
· FEAE For Ever And Ever
· FOE Family Over Everything
· FSE <– Click To View
· GNE Good Night and Everything
· HEA Happily Ever After
· JUNGLE FEVER Attraction between people of different race
· SWED Smoke Weed Every Day
· TYFE Thank You For Everything
· WDE Worst Day Ever
· WEHT What Ever Happened To?

About The Author

acron

Related Posts