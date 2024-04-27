Home
ADMIN

ADMIN

April 27, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ADMIN – ADMIN means “Administrator on forum, network etc“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADMIN mean? ADMIN is an abbreviation that stands for “Administrator on forum, network etc”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADMIN definition and all the information related to acronym ADMIN in FAQ format.

What does ADMIN mean?

ADMIN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Administrator on forum, network etc”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ADMIN

ADMIN means “Administrator on forum, network etc”.

What is ADMIN?

ADMIN is “Administrator on forum, network etc”.

ADMIN Definition / ADMIN Means

The definition of ADMIN is “Administrator on forum, network etc”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘admin’:
· DEA Drug Enforcement Administration
· FAA Federal Aviation Administration
· FDA Food and Drug Administration
· NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration
· TSA Transportation Security Administration
Other terms relating to ‘forum’:
· /THREAD End of a thread on a forum
· 4M Forum
· BTT Bump To Top (forum posts)
· LURK Read a forum but never post
· LURKER Forum follower who never posts
· NECRO Revive a very old forum thread
· NEF Person who posts pointless messages on forums
· NTWF Neopian Times Writers Forum
· OTF Off Topic Forum
· SAMEFAG Person with multiple aliases on forums
Other terms relating to ‘network’:
· .NET Top level domain originally for network providers
· 3G Third Generation mobile phone network
· ARPANET Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
· BEBO A social networking site
· CCNA Cisco Certified Network Associate
· CNN Cable News Network
· DDOS Distributed Denial of Service (network attack)
· ESPN Entertainment and Sports Programming Network
· HI5 Social networking site
· HNOS Home Network Operating System
· ISDN Integrated Services Digital Network
· LAN Local Area Network
· MNC Mobile Network Code
· MSDN Microsoft Developer Network
· MSN Microsoft Network
· MYSPACE A social networking site
· NAS Network Attached Storage
· NETWORK Two or more connected computers
· NIC Network Interface Card
· NNTP Network News Transfer Protocol
· OGN Online Gaming Network
· ORKUT Google’s social network
· PAN Personal Area Network
· PEER TO PEER Computer network without a central server
· PSN Playstation Network
· PSTN Public Switched Telephone Network
· SNC Social Network Check
· TELNET Network Virtual Terminal Protocol
· TSN The Sports Network
· TTL Thank The Lord
Time To Live (network cache)
· TWITTER A social networking site
· VLAN Virtual Local Area Network
· VNC Virtual Network Computing
· VPN Virtual Private Network

About The Author

acron

Related Posts