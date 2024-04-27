Home
ADSL

ADSL

April 27, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ADSL – ADSL means “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADSL mean? ADSL is an abbreviation that stands for “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADSL definition and all the information related to acronym ADSL in FAQ format.

What does ADSL mean?

ADSL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ADSL

ADSL means “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line”.

What is ADSL?

ADSL is “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line”.

ADSL Definition / ADSL Means

The definition of ADSL is “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘digital’:
· DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting
· DAW Digital Audio Workstation
· DMCA Digital Millennium Copyright Act
· DRM Digital Rights Management
· DSL Digital Subscriber Line
· DSLR Digital Single Lens Reflex (camera)
· DSP Digital Signal Processing
· DVD Digital Versatile Disc
· DVI Digital Visual Interface
· DVR Digital Video Recorder
· HDCP High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection
· ISDN Integrated Services Digital Network
· MIDI Musical Instrument Digital Interface
· PDA Personal Digital Assistant
· SD Sweet Dreams
Secure Digital (memory card)
So Drunk
Other terms relating to ‘subscriber’:
· DSL Digital Subscriber Line
· SIM Subscriber Identity Module
· SIM CARD Subscriber Identity Module for a mobile phone
Other terms relating to ‘line’:
· BL Bad Luck
Bottom Line
· BLUF Bottom Line Up Front
· BTL Between The Lines
· CLI Command Line Interface
· CUOL See You On Line
· DMAL Drop Me A Line
· DSL Digital Subscriber Line
· HARD LINES Bad luck
· HLAS Hook, Line And Sinker
· LINE A line of a powdered drug
· LOS Line Of Site
· RAIL Line of cocaine
· RAILS Lines of cocaine
· RBTL Read Between The Lines
· SSL Secure Socket Layer
See Subject Line
· VBL Visible Bra Line
· VPL Visible Panty Line
· VTL Visible Thong Line

About The Author

acron

Related Posts