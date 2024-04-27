The Meaning of ADS – ADS means “Aim(ing) Down Sights“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADS mean? ADS is an abbreviation that stands for “Aim(ing) Down Sights”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADS definition and all the information related to acronym ADS in FAQ format.
ADS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Aim(ing) Down Sights". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
