The Meaning of BANGING – BANGING means “Very beautiful, sexy“. It is an internet acronym. What does BANGING mean? BANGING is an abbreviation that stands for “Very beautiful, sexy”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BANGING definition and all the information related to acronym BANGING in FAQ format.
What does BANGING mean?
BANGING is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Very beautiful, sexy”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of BANGING
BANGING means “Very beautiful, sexy”.
What is BANGING?
BANGING is “Very beautiful, sexy”.
BANGING Definition / BANGING Means
The definition of BANGING is “Very beautiful, sexy”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.