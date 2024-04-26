Home
April 27, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ADL – ADL means “All Day Long“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADL mean? ADL is an abbreviation that stands for “All Day Long”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADL definition and all the information related to acronym ADL in FAQ format.

ADL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “All Day Long”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

