The Meaning of ADTR – ADTR means “A Day To Remember (band)“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADTR mean? ADTR is an abbreviation that stands for “A Day To Remember (band)”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADTR definition and all the information related to acronym ADTR in FAQ format.
What does ADTR mean?
ADTR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “A Day To Remember (band)”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ADTR
ADTR means “A Day To Remember (band)”.
What is ADTR?
ADTR is “A Day To Remember (band)”.
ADTR Definition / ADTR Means
The definition of ADTR is “A Day To Remember (band)”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘remember’:
|· AFAIR
|As Far As I Remember
|· ICR
|I Can’t Remember
|· IDR
|I Don’t Remember
|· IIRC
|If I Remember Correctly
|· RMR
|Remember
|Other terms relating to ‘(band)’:
|· 1D
|One Direction (band)
|· 30STM
|30 Seconds To Mars (band)
|· 3DG
|Three Days Grace (band)
|· =W=
|Weezer (band)
|· A7X
|Avenged Sevenfold (band)
|· AFI
|A Fire Inside (Band)
|· AVA
|Angels and Airwaves (Band)
|· B4MV
|Bullet For My Valentine (Band)
|· BFMV
|Bullet For My Valentine (band)
|· BLG
|Boys Like Girls (band)
|· BLINK
|Blink 182 (band)
|· BMTH
|Bring Me The Horizon (Band)
|· BOTDF
|Blood On The Dance Floor (band)
|· BTBAM
|Between The Buried And Me (band)
|· BTO
|Bachman Turner Overdrive (band)
|· BVB
|Black Veil Brides (band)
|· CCR
|Creedence Clearwater Revival (band)
|· ELO
|Electric Light Orchestra (band)
|· ELP
|Emerson, Lake, and Palmer (band)
|· ETF
|Escape The Fate (band)
|· ETID
|EveryTime I Die (band)
|· FF5
|Family Force 5 (band)
|· FFTL
|From First To Last (band)
|· FTSK
|Forever The Sickest Kids (Band)
|· HGB
|Hellogoodbye (band)
|· HU
|Hollywood Undead (Band)
|· ICP
|Insane Clown Posse (band)
|· JLS
|Jack the Lad Swing (band)
|· KMK
|Kottonmouth Kings (band)
|· MCR
|My Chemical Romance (band)
|· MGMT
|The Management (band)
|· MSI
|Mindless Self Indulgence (band)
|· P!ATD
|Panic! At The Disco (band)
|· PATD
|Panic At The Disco (band)
|· QOTSA
|Queens Of The Stone Age (Band)
|· RATM
|Rage Against the Machine (band)
|· RHCP
|Red Hot Chili Peppers (Band)
|· SOA
|State Of Alert (band)
|· SOAD
|System Of A Down (Band)
|· TDG
|Too Damn Good
Three Days Grace (band)
|· TDWP
|The Devil Wears Prada (Band)
|· TMBG
|They Might Be Giants (band)