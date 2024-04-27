The Meaning of ADM – ADM means “Ay Dios Mio“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADM mean? ADM is an abbreviation that stands for “Ay Dios Mio”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADM definition and all the information related to acronym ADM in FAQ format.
What does ADM mean?
ADM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ay Dios Mio”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ADM
ADM means “Ay Dios Mio”.
What is ADM?
ADM is “Ay Dios Mio”.
ADM Definition / ADM Means
The definition of ADM is “Ay Dios Mio”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.