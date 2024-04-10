Home
UNESCO

UNESCO

April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UNESCO – UNESCO means “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization“. It is an internet acronym. What does UNESCO mean? UNESCO is an abbreviation that stands for “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UNESCO definition and all the information related to acronym UNESCO in FAQ format.

What does UNESCO mean?

UNESCO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UNESCO

UNESCO means “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization”.

What is UNESCO?

UNESCO is “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization”.

UNESCO Definition / UNESCO Means

The definition of UNESCO is “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘united’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 POTUS President of the United States
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UN United Nations
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
 UPS United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship
Other terms relating to ‘nations’:
 UN United Nations
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
Other terms relating to ‘educational’:
 GED General Educational Development
Other terms relating to ‘organization’:
 .ORG Top level domain for non-profit organizations
 NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization
No Action Talk Only
 NGO Non-Governmental Organization
 WHO World Health Organization
 WTO World Trade Organization

About The Author

acron

Related Posts