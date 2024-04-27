Home
April 27, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AEAP – AEAP means "As Early As Possible". It is an internet acronym.

What does AEAP mean?

AEAP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As Early As Possible”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘early’:
· ARPA Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
· ARPANET Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
Other terms relating to ‘possible’:
· AFAP As Far As Possible
· ALAP As Late/Long/Little As Possible
· AMAP As Much/Many As Possible
· AQAP As Quickly As Possible
· ASAP As Soon As Possible
· QAP Quick As Possible
Quickly As Possible

