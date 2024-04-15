Home
UAN

UAN

April 15, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UAN – UAN means “Universal Access Number“. It is an internet acronym. What does UAN mean? UAN is an abbreviation that stands for “Universal Access Number”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UAN definition and all the information related to acronym UAN in FAQ format.

What does UAN mean?

UAN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Universal Access Number”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UAN

UAN means “Universal Access Number”.

What is UAN?

UAN is “Universal Access Number”.

UAN Definition / UAN Means

The definition of UAN is “Universal Access Number”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘universal’:
 USB Universal Serial Bus
 UTC Coordinated Universal Time
Under The Counter
Other terms relating to ‘access’:
 403 Deny Access To
 CDMA Code Division Multiple Access (voice/data transmission)
 FAFWOA For A Friend Without Access (when about to ask a silly question)
 HSPDA High Speed Packet Data Access
 IMAP Internet Message Access Protocol
 MAC Media Access Control
Macintosh
 RAM Random Access Memory
 RAS Remote Access Server
 SDRAM Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory
 WAP Wireless Access Point
 WPA Wi-Fi Protected Access
Other terms relating to ‘number’:
 112 European emergency number
 666 The Number of the Beast
 911 US emergency number
 999 UK emergency number
 DIGITS Telephone number
 IBAN International Bank Account Number
 ISBN International Standard Book Number
 ISSN International Standard Serial Number
 KEYGEN Software serial number generator
 PIN Personal Identification Number
 RNG Random Number Generator
 S/N Serial Number
 UIN Unique Identification Number
 VIN Vehicle Identification Number

About The Author

acron

Related Posts