April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ADHD – ADHD means “Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADHD mean? ADHD is an abbreviation that stands for “Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ADHD definition and all the information related to acronym ADHD in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘attention’:
· ADD Attention Deficit Disorder
· ATD Attention to Detail
· ATTN Attention
· FAO For Attention Of
· FTAO For the Attention Of
Other terms relating to ‘deficit’:
· ADD Attention Deficit Disorder
Other terms relating to ‘disorder’:
· ADD Attention Deficit Disorder
· OCD Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
· OJD Obsessive Jonas (Brothers) Disorder
· PTSD Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
· SAD Pathetic
Seasonal Adjustment Disorder

