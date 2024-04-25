Home
ACME

ACME

April 25, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ACME – ACME means “A Company that Makes Everything“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACME mean? ACME is an abbreviation that stands for “A Company that Makes Everything”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ACME definition and all the information related to acronym ACME in FAQ format.

What does ACME mean?

ACME is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “A Company that Makes Everything”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ACME

ACME means “A Company that Makes Everything”.

What is ACME?

ACME is “A Company that Makes Everything”.

ACME Definition / ACME Means

The definition of ACME is “A Company that Makes Everything”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘company’:
· DHL Shipping Company
· FEDEX Federal Express (shipping company)
· LLC Limited Liability Company
Laughing Like Crazy
· NBC National Broadcasting Company
· NIKE American sportswear company
· OCT On Company Time
· PLC Public Limited Company
· SNK Video game company
Other terms relating to ‘that’:
· ADEROL Drug that helps you focus
· ASAT As Simple As That
· ATTT Ain’t That The Truth
· BEAST Person/thing that is good, awesome
· BTAIM Be That As It May
· BTDT Been There Done That
· BTDTGTTS Been There, Done That, Got The T-Shirt
· BYKT But You Know That
· C1 Affirmative, Roger that
· COALBURNER White woman that dates black men
· COPY THAT I understand
· COPYPASTA Post that has been copied and pasted
· CUTE Someone/thing that is attrative in an innocent way
· DAMHIKT Don’t Ask Me How I Know That/This
· DAT That
· DDT Don’t Do That
· DOWNER Someone or something that brings the mood down
· DTMS Does That Make Sense?
· DTT Don’t Touch That
· DYKT Did You Know That?
· FBTW Fine, Be That Way
· FTFY Fixed That For You
· GIWIST Gee, I Wish I’d Said That.
· GLWT Good Luck With That
· HBT How ‘Bout That
· HCIT How Cool Is That?
· HDTH How Did That Happen?
· HDYDT How Did You Do That?
· HIWTH Hate It When That Happens
· HJNTIY He’s Just Not That Into You
· HSIT How Sad Is That
· HTH Hope That Helps
How The Hell
· IALTO I Always Love That One
· IAWTC I Agree With That/This Comment
· ICBSST I Can’t Believe She Said That
· IDLT I Don’t Like That
· IE Id Est (that is)
Internet Explorer
· IKT I Knew That
· IKTR I Know That’s Right
· ILT I Like That
· ITC In This Channel
In That Case
· ITMA It’s That Man Again
· ITWYM Is That What You Mean?
· IYBTYBA If You Believe That, You’ll Believe Anything
· IYTT If You Think That
· JLT Just like that
· LMGTFY Let Me Google That For You
· MEME An idea that spreads like a virus by word of mouth, email, blogs etc
· MOTWYW Make Of That What You Will
· NALOPKT Not A Lot Of People Know That.
· NHFT Not Here For That
· NHTB Never Heard That Before
· NITW Not In That Way
· NNITO Not Necessarily In That Order
· NO-BRAINER Something that requires no thought before deciding
· NQAT No Question About That
· NTB Not That Bothered
Not Too Bad
· NTT Name That Tune
Not Touching That!
· NTTAWWT Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That
· OSLT Or Something Like That
· OTN On That Note
· OWTTE Or Words To That Effect
· PHWOAR Acknowledgement that a person is fit, sexy,hot
· PTB Powers That Be
Pass The Buck
Please Text Back
· ROGER THAT I Understand, OK
· SBT Sorry ‘Bout That
· SMFT So Much For That
· SOK That’s OK
· TAFN That’s All For Now
· TAHT That
· TAMW That Awkward Moment When …
· TBTP That’s Beside The Point
· TFM2KAU2FO That’s For Me to Know And You To Find Out
· TFMTK That’s For Me To Know
· TGFT Thank God For That
· THT  That
· TIF That Is Funny
· TIFN That’s It For Now
· TINWIS That Is Not What I Said
· TIRF That/This Is Really Funny
· TISA That Is So Awesome
· TISNF That is so not fair
· TMMS That Made Me Smile
· TNF That’s Not Funny
· TNOT Take Note Of That
· TNTM That’s News To Me
· TOTGA The One That Got Away
· TPTB The Powers That Be
· TRM That Reminds Me
· TRU DAT That is True, I agree
· TSF That’s So Funny
· TSGTM That SGTM
· TTOTM That Time Of The Month
· TWF That Was Funny
· TWFAF That’s What Friends Are For
· TWHS That’s What He Said
· TWID That’s What I Do
· TWITA That’s What I’m Talking About
· TWSS That’s What She Said
· TWU That’s What’s Up
· TWYMS That’s What Your Mom Said
· UKT You Know That
· WDITOT Why Didn’t I Think Of That
· WDTM What Does That Mean?
· WDYDT Why Did You Do That?
What Did You Do Today?
· WDYMBT What Do You Mean By That?
· WTBS With That Being Said
· WTDTA Where They Do That At?
· WTHIT What The Hell Is That?
· WUWT What’s Up With That
· WWYDT Why Would You Do That?
· WYLABOCTGWTR Would You Like A Bowl Of Cream To Go With That Remark?
· WYLASOMWTC Would You Like A Saucer Of Milk With That Comment?
· WYLSCWTW Would You Like Some Cheese With That Whine?
· YDMT You Don’t Mean That
· YGTR You Got That Right
· YSMTU You So Made That Up
Other terms relating to ‘makes’:
· MMT Makes Me Think
· RINGTONE Sound a cell phone makes when receiving a call
· WMYB What Makes You Beautiful
· YKIMS You Know It Makes Sense
Other terms relating to ‘everything’:
· 42 The answer to life, the universe and everything
· DBEYR Don’t Believe Everything You Read
· DEAR Drop Everything And Read
· EWBA Everything Will Be Alright
· FOE Family Over Everything
· GNE Good Night and Everything
· TYFE Thank You For Everything

About The Author

acron

Related Posts