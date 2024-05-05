The Meaning of AIT – AIT means “Alright“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIT mean? AIT is an abbreviation that stands for “Alright”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIT definition and all the information related to acronym AIT in FAQ format.
AIT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Alright”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AIT means “Alright”.
AIT is “Alright”.
The definition of AIT is “Alright”.
|Other terms relating to ‘alright’:
|· AII
|Alright
|· AIIT
|Alright
|· AITE
|Alright
|· ARD
|Alright
|· ART
|Alright
|· EWBA
|Everything Will Be Alright
|· I8
|Aight, aite, alright
|· IGHT
|Alright
|· IIGHT
|Alright, OK
|· IRIE
|Feeling good, alright
|· ITE
|Alright? (Hello)
|· ORITE
|Alright, hello
|· RYT
|Right, alright
|· TATO
|Alright, OK