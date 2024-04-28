The Meaning of AFF – AFF means “Affirmative“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFF mean? AFF is an abbreviation that stands for “Affirmative”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFF definition and all the information related to acronym AFF in FAQ format.
AFF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Affirmative”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AFF means “Affirmative”.
AFF is “Affirmative”.
The definition of AFF is “Affirmative”.
|Other terms relating to ‘affirmative’:
|· C1
|Affirmative, Roger that
|· JAWOHL
|Yes, affirmative