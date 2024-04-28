Home
April 28, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AFAP – AFAP means “As Far As Possible“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFAP mean? AFAP is an abbreviation that stands for “As Far As Possible”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFAP definition and all the information related to acronym AFAP in FAQ format.

AFAP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As Far As Possible”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘possible’:
· AEAP As Early As Possible
· ALAP As Late/Long/Little As Possible
· AMAP As Much/Many As Possible
· AQAP As Quickly As Possible
· ASAP As Soon As Possible
· QAP Quick As Possible
Quickly As Possible

