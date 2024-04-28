The Meaning of AFAP – AFAP means “As Far As Possible“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFAP mean? AFAP is an abbreviation that stands for “As Far As Possible”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFAP definition and all the information related to acronym AFAP in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘possible’:
|· AEAP
|As Early As Possible
|· ALAP
|As Late/Long/Little As Possible
|· AMAP
|As Much/Many As Possible
|· AQAP
|As Quickly As Possible
|· ASAP
|As Soon As Possible
|· QAP
|Quick As Possible
Quickly As Possible