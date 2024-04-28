Home
April 28, 2024

AFI means "A Fire Inside (Band)". It is an internet acronym used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

AFI is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “A Fire Inside (Band)”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

