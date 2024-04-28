The Meaning of AFI – AFI means “A Fire Inside (Band)“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFI mean? AFI is an abbreviation that stands for “A Fire Inside (Band)”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFI definition and all the information related to acronym AFI in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘fire’:
|· AMPED
|Excited, fired up
|· DIAF
|Die In A Fire
|· FFWF
|Fight Fire With Fire
|· FIYA
|Fire
The Greatest
|· PUMPED
|Exhilarated, fired up
|· ROF
|Rate Of Fire
ROFL
|· SHOOTER
|Gun
Person who fires a gun
|· SKENG
|Knife, blade
Gun, firearm
|· TTFAF
|Through The Fire And Flames (song)
|· WOF
|While On Fire
|Other terms relating to ‘inside’:
|· INSIDER
|Inside joke
|· ITP
|Inside The Perimeter
|· LI
|Laughing Inside
|· LOI
|Laughing On the Inside
|· LOTI
|Laughing On The Inside
|· LQI
|Laughing Quietly Inside
|· OREO
|Black on the outside, white on the inside
|Other terms relating to ‘(band)’:
|· 1D
|One Direction (band)
|· 30STM
|30 Seconds To Mars (band)
|· 3DG
|Three Days Grace (band)
|· =W=
|Weezer (band)
|· A7X
|Avenged Sevenfold (band)
|· ADTR
|A Day To Remember (band)
|· AVA
|Angels and Airwaves (Band)
|· B4MV
|Bullet For My Valentine (Band)
|· BFMV
|Bullet For My Valentine (band)
|· BLG
|Boys Like Girls (band)
|· BLINK
|Blink 182 (band)
|· BMTH
|Bring Me The Horizon (Band)
|· BOTDF
|Blood On The Dance Floor (band)
|· BTBAM
|Between The Buried And Me (band)
|· BTO
|Bachman Turner Overdrive (band)
|· BVB
|Black Veil Brides (band)
|· CCR
|Creedence Clearwater Revival (band)
|· ELO
|Electric Light Orchestra (band)
|· ELP
|Emerson, Lake, and Palmer (band)
|· ETF
|Escape The Fate (band)
|· ETID
|EveryTime I Die (band)
|· FF5
|Family Force 5 (band)
|· FFTL
|From First To Last (band)
|· FTSK
|Forever The Sickest Kids (Band)
|· HGB
|Hellogoodbye (band)
|· HU
|Hollywood Undead (Band)
|· ICP
|Insane Clown Posse (band)
|· JLS
|Jack the Lad Swing (band)
|· KMK
|Kottonmouth Kings (band)
|· MCR
|My Chemical Romance (band)
|· MGMT
|The Management (band)
|· MSI
|Mindless Self Indulgence (band)
|· P!ATD
|Panic! At The Disco (band)
|· PATD
|Panic At The Disco (band)
|· QOTSA
|Queens Of The Stone Age (Band)
|· RATM
|Rage Against the Machine (band)
|· RHCP
|Red Hot Chili Peppers (Band)
|· SOA
|State Of Alert (band)
|· SOAD
|System Of A Down (Band)
|· TDG
|Too Damn Good
Three Days Grace (band)
|· TDWP
|The Devil Wears Prada (Band)
|· TMBG
|They Might Be Giants (band)