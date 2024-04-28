Home
AFAICT

AFAICT

April 28, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AFAICT – AFAICT means “As Far As I Can Tell“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFAICT mean? AFAICT is an abbreviation that stands for “As Far As I Can Tell”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFAICT definition and all the information related to acronym AFAICT in FAQ format.

What does AFAICT mean?

AFAICT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As Far As I Can Tell”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AFAICT

AFAICT means “As Far As I Can Tell”.

What is AFAICT?

AFAICT is “As Far As I Can Tell”.

AFAICT Definition / AFAICT Means

The definition of AFAICT is “As Far As I Can Tell”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘tell’:
· ATM At The Moment
Automated Teller Machine (cash machine)
· CAPTCHA Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart
· DADT Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell
· DTMWTD Don’t Tell Me What To Do
· IITUWUTMAS If I Tell You Will You Tell Me A Secret?
· IITYWIMIWHTKY If I Tell You What It Means I Will Have to Kill You
· IITYWTMWYBMAD If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
· IITYWTMWYKM If I Tell You What This Means Will You Kiss Me?
· IITYWYBMAD If I Tell You Will You Buy Me A Drink
· ITYL I’ll Tell You Later
· JTTY Just To Tell You
· LOW KEY Quiet
Don’t tell anyone
· PST Please Send Tell
Pacific Standard Time
· PTM Please Tell Me
· RAT Snitch, telltale
· SNITCH Person who tells on someone
· STELLA Flirty girl
· STELLAR Awesome, excellent
· TAF Tell A Friend
· TILII Tell It Like It Is
· TMAI Tell Me About It
· TMBI Tell Me ‘Bout It
· TMM Tell Me More
· TMSIDK Tell Me Something I Don’t Know
· TMY Tell Me Why
· TTUTT To Tell You the Truth
· TTYTT To Tell You The Truth
· TUL Tell You Later
Text You Later
· TWT Time Will Tell

About The Author

acron

Related Posts