AFFA

AFFA

April 28, 2024

The Meaning of AFFA – AFFA means “Angels Forever, Forever Angels“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFFA mean? AFFA is an abbreviation that stands for “Angels Forever, Forever Angels”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFFA definition and all the information related to acronym AFFA in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘affa’:
· LDA Long Distance Affair
Other terms relating to ‘angels’:
· 81 Hells Angels (HA 8th and 1st letter)
· AVA Angels and Airwaves (Band)
· MAWOY May Angels Watch Over You
Other terms relating to ‘forever’:
· 012 Forever
· 1314 Forever (Chinese)
· 1437 I Love You Forever
· 224 Today, tomorrow, forever
· 4E4 Forever
· 4EVA Forever
· 4EVER Forever
· 5EVER Because Forever Isn’t Long Enough
Longer Than 4ever
· 637 Always and Forever (letters in each word)
· A&F Always And Forever
Abercrombie & Fitch
· AAF Always and Forever
· AFS Always, Forever and Seriously
· BCF Best Cousin Forever
· BEF Best Enemies Forever
Best Email Friend
· BFF Best Friends Forever
Big Fat Friend/Female
· BFF4L Best Friend Forever For Life
· BFFAE Best Friends Forever And Ever
Best Friends For All Eternity
· BFFE Best Friends Forever
· BFFWB Best Friend Forever With Benefits
· BMFE Best Mates Forever
· FTSK Forever The Sickest Kids (Band)
· IFF If and only if
Identification: Friend or Foe
Internet Friends Forever
· ILYF I’ll Love You Forever
· LY4E Love You Forever
· LYAAF Love You As A Friend
Love You Always And Forever
· LYF Love You Forever
· SDMF <– Click To View
· TTYF Talk To You Forever
· YOLF You Only Live Forever

