The Meaning of AFK – AFK means “Away From Keyboard“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFK mean? AFK is an abbreviation that stands for “Away From Keyboard”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFK definition and all the information related to acronym AFK in FAQ format.
What does AFK mean?
AFK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Away From Keyboard”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AFK
AFK means “Away From Keyboard”.
What is AFK?
AFK is “Away From Keyboard”.
AFK Definition / AFK Means
The definition of AFK is “Away From Keyboard”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘away’:
|· AFC
|Away From Computer
|· AFP
|Away From Phone
|· AFRL
|Away From Real Life
|· BUGGER OFF
|Go Away
|· BUZZ OFF
|Go away
|· DUSS
|Run away
|· FFFA
|Fit From Far Away
|· GAFIA
|Get Away From It All
|· GAFM
|Get Away From Me
|· HFFA
|Hot From Far Away
|· KAFM
|Keep Away From Me
|· LEG IT
|Run away
|· MIGA
|Make It Go Away
|· SAFM
|Stay Away From Me
|· SCRAM
|Go away
|· SKIDADDLE
|Go away
|· SOD OFF
|Go away, get lost
|· TAFW
|Time Away From Work
|· TOTGA
|The One That Got Away
|Other terms relating to ‘from’:
|· 50
|Police (from Hawaii Five-O)
|· 881
|Bye Bye (from Chinese pronounciation)
|· AFC
|Away From Computer
|· AFP
|Away From Phone
|· AFRL
|Away From Real Life
|· AFRO
|Hairstyle from Africa
|· ANFAWFOS
|And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor
|· ATTY
|Atomizer from electronic cigarette
|· AUSSIE
|A Person From Australia
|· BFAB
|Born From A Boombox
Back For A Bit
|· BFAM
|Brother From Another Mother
|· BFB
|Better From Behind
|· BFTP
|Blast From The Past
|· BLAD
|Brother/friend (from ‘blood’)
|· BLUD
|Mate (from blood brother)
|· BUTT DIAL
|Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
|· DED
|Dead from joy, hilarity etc
|· DESI
|Someone from the Indian subcontinent
|· DRAG
|Inhale smoke from cigarette or joint
Dressed as a woman
|· DVDRIP
|Video copied from a DVD
|· FAE
|From
|· FFFA
|Fit From Far Away
|· FFL
|Falling From LOLing
|· FFTL
|From First To Last (band)
|· FNO
|From Now On
|· FRAK
|Swear word from Battlestar Galactica
|· FTA
|From The Article
|· FTBOMH
|From The Bottom Of My Heart
|· GAFIA
|Get Away From It All
|· GAFM
|Get Away From Me
|· GFETE
|Grinning From Ear To Ear
|· GOG
|Person from north Wales
|· HAFL
|Heart Attack From Laughing
|· HFFA
|Hot From Far Away
|· HIATUS
|A Pause From Something
A Break From Something
|· HTHFYS
|Hope To Hear From You Soon
|· IPOD
|MP3 player from Apple
|· JAP
|Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
|· KAFM
|Keep Away From Me
|· KIWI
|A person from New Zealand
A small brown bird from New Zealand
Kiwifruit
|· LD
|Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
|· LFMF
|Learn From My Fail
|· LGFB
|Looks Good From Behind
|· MANC
|Person from Manchester
|· MASH UP
|Song made from bits of other songs
|· MAUI WOWIE
|Marijuana, weed from Hawaii
|· MBFAM
|My Brother From Another Mother
|· MEX
|Low grade marijuana from Mexico
|· MSFAM
|My Sister From Another Mister
|· NRFB
|Never Removed From Box
|· PHB
|Pointy-Haired Boss (from Dilbert)
|· REDNECK
|Unsophisticated rural person from Southeast USA
|· SAFM
|Stay Away From Me
|· SCHEMIE
|Someone from a council estate
|· SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|· SFAM
|Sister From Another Mister
|· STAT
|Immediately (from Latin statim)
|· TAFF
|Person from Cardiff or Wales generally
|· TAFW
|Time Away From Work
|· TFLN
|Texts From Last Night
|· TI
|Texas Instruments
Rapper from Atlanta
|· ULT
|Last month (from Latin ultimo)
|· VAPE
|Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes
|· VERLAN
|French reverse slang (from l’anvers)
|· WDYWFM
|What Do You Want From Me?
|· WEF
|With Effect From
|· WFH
|Working From Home
|· WUF
|Where are you from?
|· ZIMBO
|Person from Zimbabwe
|Other terms relating to ‘keyboard’:
|· ASD
|Sequence of letters on many keyboards
|· BAK
|Back At Keyboard
|· BTK
|Back To Keyboard
|· EBCAK
|Error Between Chair And Keyboard
|· FAAK
|Falling Asleep At Keyboard
|· IBK
|Idiot Behind Keyboard
|· KVM
|Keyboard, Video, Mouse
|· NAK
|Nursing At Keyboard
|· PEBCAK
|Problem Exists Between Chair And Keyboard
|· PEBKAC
|Problem Exists Between Keyboard And Chair
|· PS/2
|Computer port for keyboard or mous