The Meaning of ACE – ACE means "Excellent, great". It is an internet acronym.
ACE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Excellent, great”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
ACE means “Excellent, great”.
ACE is “Excellent, great”.
The definition of ACE is “Excellent, great”.
|Other terms relating to ‘excellent’:
|· BONZA
|Brilliant, excellent
|· CLASS
|Cool, excellent
|· COPACETIC
|Cool, OK, excellent
|· DA BOMB
|Excellent, the best
|· DEF
|Cool, great, excellent
|· EUC
|Excellent Used Condition
|· RAPID
|Cool, excellent
|· STELLAR
|Awesome, excellent
|· XLNT
|Excellent
|Other terms relating to ‘great’:
|· BANGER
|Great party
Old car
Sausage
|· BIG
|Great, really good
|· BOOM
|Great, amazing
|· CHAMPION
|Good, great
|· CHOICE
|Nice, great
|· COOL
|Awesome, great
|· COOL BEANS
|Cool, awesome, great
|· CUSHTI
|Good, great
|· DEECE
|Decent, cool, great
|· DEF
|Cool, great, excellent
|· FGJ
|For Great Justice
|· FIYA
|Fire
The Greatest
|· G O A T
|Greatest Of All Time
|· G8
|Great
|· GB
|Great Britain
Gigabyte
|· GBP
|Great British Pounds (Sterling)
|· GMTA
|Great Minds Think Alike
|· GOAT
|Greatest Of All Time
|· GR8
|Great
|· GROOL
|Great and Cool
|· GROUSE
|Great, amazing
|· HAGS
|Have A Great Summer
|· HAGT
|Have A Great Time
|· MLIG
|My Life Is Great/Good
|· WICKED
|Very, extremely
Cool, great