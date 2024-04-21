The Meaning of ABU – ABU means “Anyone but (Manchester) United“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABU mean? ABU is an abbreviation that stands for “Anyone but (Manchester) United”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABU definition and all the information related to acronym ABU in FAQ format.
What does ABU mean?
ABU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Anyone but (Manchester) United”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ABU
ABU means “Anyone but (Manchester) United”.
What is ABU?
ABU is “Anyone but (Manchester) United”.
ABU Definition / ABU Means
The definition of ABU is “Anyone but (Manchester) United”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘anyone’:
|· ANY1
|Anyone
|· DTA
|Don’t Trust Anyone
|· DUDE
|A name for anyone (esp surfers, skaters)
|· LOW KEY
|Quiet
Don’t tell anyone
|· NE1
|Anyone
|· NSFA
|Not Safe For Anyone
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|· FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|· FSU
|Friends Stand United
|· MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|· MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|· POTUS
|President of the United States
|· SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|· TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|· UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|· UN
|United Nations
|· UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|· UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|· UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|· US
|United States
|· USA
|United States of America
|· USAF
|United States Air Force
|· USBM
|United States Black Metal
|· USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|· USD
|United States Dollar
|· USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|· USPS
|United States Postal Service
|· USS
|United States Ship