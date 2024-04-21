Home
April 21, 2024

The Meaning of ABU – ABU means "Anyone but (Manchester) United". It is an internet acronym. What does ABU mean? ABU is an abbreviation that stands for "Anyone but (Manchester) United".

What does ABU mean?

ABU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Anyone but (Manchester) United”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ABU

ABU means “Anyone but (Manchester) United”.

What is ABU?

ABU is “Anyone but (Manchester) United”.

ABU Definition / ABU Means

The definition of ABU is “Anyone but (Manchester) United”.

