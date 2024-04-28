The Meaning of AFAIC – AFAIC means “As Far As I’m Concerned“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFAIC mean? AFAIC is an abbreviation that stands for “As Far As I’m Concerned”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFAIC definition and all the information related to acronym AFAIC in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘afaic’:
|· AFAICS
|As Far As I Can See
|· AFAICT
|As Far As I Can Tell
|Other terms relating to ‘concerned’:
|· AFAIAC
|As Far As I Am Concerned