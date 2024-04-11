Home
April 11, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UIN – UIN means “Unique Identification Number“. It is an internet acronym. What does UIN mean? UIN is an abbreviation that stands for “Unique Identification Number”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UIN definition and all the information related to acronym UIN in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘unique’:
 USP Unique Selling Point
Other terms relating to ‘identification’:
 PIN Personal Identification Number
 RFID Radio Frequency Identification
 UID User Identification
 VIN Vehicle Identification Number
Other terms relating to ‘number’:
 112 European emergency number
 666 The Number of the Beast
 911 US emergency number
 999 UK emergency number
 DIGITS Telephone number
 IBAN International Bank Account Number
 ISBN International Standard Book Number
 ISSN International Standard Serial Number
 KEYGEN Software serial number generator
 PIN Personal Identification Number
 RNG Random Number Generator
 S/N Serial Number
 UAN Universal Access Number
 VIN Vehicle Identification Number

