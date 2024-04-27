The Meaning of AFAIAA – AFAIAA means “As Far As I Am Aware“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFAIAA mean? AFAIAA is an abbreviation that stands for “As Far As I Am Aware”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFAIAA definition and all the information related to acronym AFAIAA in FAQ format.
AFAIAA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As Far As I Am Aware”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘aware’:
|· AFAIA
|As Far As I’m Aware
|· BAO
|Be Aware Of