The Meaning of VBS – VBS means “Very Big Smile“. It is an internet acronym. What does VBS mean? VBS is an abbreviation that stands for “Very Big Smile”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VBS definition and all the information related to acronym VBS in FAQ format.
What does VBS mean?
VBS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Very Big Smile”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of VBS
VBS means “Very Big Smile”.
What is VBS?
VBS is “Very Big Smile”.
VBS Definition / VBS Means
The definition of VBS is “Very Big Smile”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘very’:
|14344
|I Love You Very Much (letters in each word)
|ATVB
|All The Very Best
|AVPM
|A Very Potter Musical
|BANGING
|Very beautiful, sexy
|BARE
|Lots of, very
|BLICK
|A very black person
|BMTTVE
|Best Mates ‘Til The Very End
|BOMBSHELL
|Very attractive woman
|BUSTED
|Very Ugly
Caught
|DANK
|Very potent marijuana
Incredibly good, awesome
|DEROB
|Very bored
|EZPZ
|Easy peasy, very easy
|FRESH
|Very good, cool
|GLOMP
|Hug very hard
|HELLA
|Really, very
|HHVF
|Ha-Ha, Very Funny
|HIT A LICK
|Get a lot of money very quickly
|HOT
|Very good looking, sexy
|ILYVM
|I Love You Very Much
|JI
|Very, sort of
|LANK
|Very
|LBVS
|Laughing But Very Serious
|LEES
|Very Attractive Man/Woman
|LOVL
|Laughing Out Very Loud
|MOW
|Eat very fast
|MUCHO
|Much, very
|MUVM
|Miss You Very Much
|NECRO
|Revive a very old forum thread
|NVN
|Not Very Nice
|OVNO
|Or Very Near Offer
|PARA
|Paralytic, very drunk
|PENG A LENG
|Really sexy, very fit
|RAGE
|Party very hard, get wasted
|RCH
|A very small unit of measurement
|SEHR
|Very
|STOKED
|Very happy, excited
|SUPER
|Very, really
|SVS
|Someone Very Special
|TAR
|Not very pure heroin
|TTYVS
|Talk To You Very Soon
|TUVM
|Thank You Very Much
|TVM
|Thanks Very Much
|TYSVM
|Thank You So Very Much
|TYVM
|Thank You Very Much
|UB3R
|Uber, very
|V
|Very
|V/R
|Very Respectfully
|VAIR
|Very
|VBD
|Very Big Deal
|VBG
|Very Big Grin
|VGC
|Very Good Condition
|VGG
|Very Good Game
|VGL
|Very Good Looking
|VHF
|Very High Frequency
|VIP
|Very Important Person
|VLSI
|Very Large-Scale Integration
|VN
|Very Nice
|VNDS
|Very Near Dead Stock
|VNH
|Very Nice Hand (in online card games, especialy poker)
|VNS
|Very Nice Shot
|VNSFW
|Very NSFW
|VV
|Very Very
|VVN
|Very Very Nice
|VWP
|Very Well Played
Very Well Put
|WELL
|Very, so
|WICKED
|Very, extremely
Cool, great
|YAVW
|You Are Very Welcome
|YSVW
|You’re So Very Welcome
|YVW
|You’re Very Welcome
|ZONKED
|Very tired or inebriated
|Other terms relating to ‘smile’:
|BSOF
|Big Smile On Face
|BSOFN
|Big Smile On Face Now
|DFTS
|Don’t Forget to Smile
|SALTS
|Smiled A Little Then Stopped
|SMIZE
|Smile with your eyes
|TMMS
|That Made Me Smile
|YMMS
|You Make Me Smile