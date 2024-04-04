Home
April 4, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VBD – VBD means “Very Big Deal“. It is an internet acronym. What does VBD mean? VBD is an abbreviation that stands for “Very Big Deal”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VBD definition and all the information related to acronym VBD in FAQ format.

