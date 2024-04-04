The Meaning of VATO – VATO means “Dude (Mexican)“. It is an internet acronym. What does VATO mean? VATO is an abbreviation that stands for “Dude (Mexican)”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VATO definition and all the information related to acronym VATO in FAQ format.
VATO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Dude (Mexican)”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
VATO means “Dude (Mexican)”.
VATO is “Dude (Mexican)”.
The definition of VATO is “Dude (Mexican)”.
|Other terms relating to ‘dude’:
|BATO
|Dude (Spanish)
|BOM
|Bro, dude, friend
|BREDA
|Boy, man, dude
|BUL
|Man, dude, boy
|D00D
|Dude
|DOOD
|Dude
|DUDE
|A name for anyone (esp surfers, skaters)
|DUDETTE
|Female dude
|FAMO
|Friend, dude, family member etc
|MBD
|My Bad Dudes
|MEC
|Dude
|OMGD
|Oh My God Dude
|WEY
|Dude, buddy
|YAAR
|Dude, mate (Hindi)