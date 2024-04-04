Home
April 4, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VATO – VATO means “Dude (Mexican)“. It is an internet acronym. What does VATO mean? VATO is an abbreviation that stands for “Dude (Mexican)”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VATO definition and all the information related to acronym VATO in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘dude’:
 BATO Dude (Spanish)
 BOM Bro, dude, friend
 BREDA Boy, man, dude
 BUL Man, dude, boy
 D00D Dude
 DOOD Dude
 DUDE A name for anyone (esp surfers, skaters)
 DUDETTE Female dude
 FAMO Friend, dude, family member etc
 MBD My Bad Dudes
 MEC Dude
 OMGD Oh My God Dude
 WEY Dude, buddy
 YAAR Dude, mate (Hindi)

