April 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of V – V means “Very“. It is an internet acronym. What does V mean? V is an abbreviation that stands for “Very”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out V definition and all the information related to acronym V in FAQ format.

What does V mean?

V is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Very”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of V

V means “Very”.

What is V?

V is “Very”.

V Definition / V Means

The definition of V is “Very”.

Other terms relating to ‘very’:
 14344 I Love You Very Much (letters in each word)
 ATVB All The Very Best
 AVPM A Very Potter Musical
 BANGING Very beautiful, sexy
 BARE Lots of, very
 BLICK A very black person
 BMTTVE Best Mates ‘Til The Very End
 BOMBSHELL Very attractive woman
 BUSTED Very Ugly
Caught
 DANK Very potent marijuana
Incredibly good, awesome
 DEROB Very bored
 EZPZ Easy peasy, very easy
 FRESH Very good, cool
 GLOMP Hug very hard
 HELLA Really, very
 HHVF Ha-Ha, Very Funny
 HIT A LICK Get a lot of money very quickly
 HOT Very good looking, sexy
 ILYVM I Love You Very Much
 JI Very, sort of
 LANK Very
 LBVS Laughing But Very Serious
 LEES Very Attractive Man/Woman
 LOVL Laughing Out Very Loud
 MOW Eat very fast
 MUCHO Much, very
 MUVM Miss You Very Much
 NECRO Revive a very old forum thread
 NVN Not Very Nice
 OVNO Or Very Near Offer
 PARA Paralytic, very drunk
 PENG A LENG Really sexy, very fit
 RAGE Party very hard, get wasted
 RCH A very small unit of measurement
 SEHR Very
 STOKED Very happy, excited
 SUPER Very, really
 SVS Someone Very Special
 TAR Not very pure heroin
 TTYVS Talk To You Very Soon
 TUVM Thank You Very Much
 TVM Thanks Very Much
 TYSVM Thank You So Very Much
 TYVM Thank You Very Much
 UB3R Uber, very
 V/R Very Respectfully
 VAIR Very
 VBD Very Big Deal
 VBG Very Big Grin
 VBS Very Big Smile
 VGC Very Good Condition
 VGG Very Good Game
 VGL Very Good Looking
 VHF Very High Frequency
 VIP Very Important Person
 VLSI Very Large-Scale Integration
 VN Very Nice
 VNDS Very Near Dead Stock
 VNH Very Nice Hand (in online card games, especialy poker)
 VNS Very Nice Shot
 VNSFW Very NSFW
 VV Very Very
 VVN Very Very Nice
 VWP Very Well Played
Very Well Put
 WELL Very, so
 WICKED Very, extremely
Cool, great
 YAVW You Are Very Welcome
 YSVW You’re So Very Welcome
 YVW You’re Very Welcome
 ZONKED Very tired or inebriated

