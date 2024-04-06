Home
April 7, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UX – UX means "User eXperience". It is an internet acronym used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

What does UX mean?

UX is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User eXperience”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UX

UX means “User eXperience”.

What is UX?

UX is “User eXperience”.

UX Definition / UX Means

The definition of UX is “User eXperience”.

Other terms relating to ‘user’:
 ARPU Average Revenue Per User
 BASER Drug user
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 CUG Closed User Group
 EUA End User Agreement
 EULA End User License Agreement
 GUI Graphical User Interface
 ID10T Computer error caused by user
 MU Multi User
 NARU Not A Registered User
 SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
 TROLL A deliberately provocative message board user
 TWEEKER A methamphetamine user
 UAC User Account Control
 UBD User Brain Damage
 UGC User Generated Content
 UI User Interface
 UID User Identification
 USER Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
 WUL Watched User List
Other terms relating to ‘experience’:
 DFE Dead Fish Experience
 DOE Depends On Experience
 EXP Experience points in games
 FHE First Hand Experience
 IME In My Experience
 NDE Near Death Experience
 OBE Overcome By Events
Out of Body Experience
Order of the British Empire
 OOBE Out Of Body Experience
 ROLL Experience the effects of Ecstasy
 SMURF Experienced gamer posing as a newbie
 TRIP Experience when using a hallucinogenic drug
 WAX Without Any Experience

