The Meaning of UX – UX means “User eXperience“. It is an internet acronym. What does UX mean? UX is an abbreviation that stands for “User eXperience”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UX definition and all the information related to acronym UX in FAQ format.
What does UX mean?
UX is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “User eXperience”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UX
UX means “User eXperience”.
What is UX?
UX is “User eXperience”.
UX Definition / UX Means
The definition of UX is “User eXperience”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UAC
|User Account Control
|UBD
|User Brain Damage
|UGC
|User Generated Content
|UI
|User Interface
|UID
|User Identification
|USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘experience’:
|DFE
|Dead Fish Experience
|DOE
|Depends On Experience
|EXP
|Experience points in games
|FHE
|First Hand Experience
|IME
|In My Experience
|NDE
|Near Death Experience
|OBE
|Overcome By Events
Out of Body Experience
Order of the British Empire
|OOBE
|Out Of Body Experience
|ROLL
|Experience the effects of Ecstasy
|SMURF
|Experienced gamer posing as a newbie
|TRIP
|Experience when using a hallucinogenic drug
|WAX
|Without Any Experience