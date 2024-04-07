The Meaning of USCG – USCG means “United States Coast Guard“. It is an internet acronym. What does USCG mean? USCG is an abbreviation that stands for “United States Coast Guard”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USCG definition and all the information related to acronym USCG in FAQ format.
USCG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United States Coast Guard”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
USCG means “United States Coast Guard”.
USCG is “United States Coast Guard”.
The definition of USCG is “United States Coast Guard”.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘states’:
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘guard’:
|FOPS
|Fake cops (security guards etc)