Home
UO

UO

April 9, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UO – UO means “Ultima Online“. It is an internet acronym. What does UO mean? UO is an abbreviation that stands for “Ultima Online”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UO definition and all the information related to acronym UO in FAQ format.

What does UO mean?

UO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ultima Online”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UO

UO means “Ultima Online”.

What is UO?

UO is “Ultima Online”.

UO Definition / UO Means

The definition of UO is “Ultima Online”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘ultima’:
 FTUW For The Ultimate/
 UBER Ultimate, best (German for above)
 UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship
Other terms relating to ‘online’:
 AOL American Online
 BBO Being Bored Online
 BLOG Weblog, online diary
 CATFISH Individual Who Creates a False Online Identity
 CYO See You Online
 E-DATING Online dating
 HABBO Online community/game
 LOTRO Lord Of The Rings Online (MMORPG)
 MGO Metal Gear Online (game)
 MMOFPS Massively Multiplayer Online First Person Shooter
 MMORPG Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game
 MOBA Multiplayer Online Battle Arena
 MPOG Multiplayer Online Game
 MULTI Player with multiple online accounts
 OGN Online Gaming Network
 OL Online
Office Lady
 OLDFAG Long established member of an online community
 ONL Online
 ORG Online Reality Games
Organization
 RO Ragnarok Online (MMORPG)
 SOE Sony Online Entertainment
 SOPA Stop Online Piracy Act
 TOON Online character in RPG
 VCARD Virtual (online) business card
 VNH Very Nice Hand (in online card games, especialy poker)
 YRO Your Rights Online
Other terms relating to ‘(game)’:
 AOK Age of Kings (game)
All OK
 AOM Age of Mythology (game)
 AQ Adventure Quest (game)
 BF2 Battlefield 2 (game)
 C&C Command and Conquer (game)
 COD4 Call Of Duty 4 (Game)
 COG Coalition of Gears (game)
 CZ Condition Zero (game)
 DDR Dance Dance Revolution (Game)
 DOW Dawn Of War (game)
Dow Jones Industrial Average
 EQ EverQuest (game)
 FFR Flash Flash Revolution (game)
For Future Reference
 FFX Final Fantasy 10 (game)
 GMOD Garry’s Mod (Game)
 GOW God of War (Game)
Gears of War (Game)
 H3 Halo 3 (Game)
 HL Half Life (game)
 KOL Kingdom Of Loathing (Game)
 KOTH King of the Hill (game)
 KOTOR Knights Of The Old Republic (Game)
 L4D Left 4 Dead (game)
 L4D2 Left 4 Dead 2 (game)
 MGO Metal Gear Online (game)
 MGS Metal Gear Solid (game)
 MTG Magic: The Gathering (game)
 MW2  Modern Warfare 2 (game)
 MW3 Modern Warfare 3 (game)
 PQ Party Quest (game)
 Q1 First Quarter
Quake 1 (Game)
 RDR Red Dead Redemption (Game)
 RPS Rock Paper Scissors (game)
 SC StarCraft (game)
Silent Chuckle
 SOF Soldier Of Fortune (Game)
 SSBB Super Smash Brothers Brawl (game)
 SWG Star Wars Galaxies (game)
 SWTOR Star Wars: The Old Republic (game)
 TF2 Team Fortress 2 (Game)
 TFC Team Fortress Classic (game)
 WH40K Warhammer Forty-Thousand (game)
 WIC Women, Infants and Children
World in Conflict (game)

About The Author

acron

Related Posts