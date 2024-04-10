The Meaning of UMTWTM – UMTWTM means “You Mean The World To Me“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMTWTM mean? UMTWTM is an abbreviation that stands for “You Mean The World To Me”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMTWTM definition and all the information related to acronym UMTWTM in FAQ format.
What does UMTWTM mean?
UMTWTM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Mean The World To Me”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UMTWTM
UMTWTM means “You Mean The World To Me”.
What is UMTWTM?
UMTWTM is “You Mean The World To Me”.
UMTWTM Definition / UMTWTM Means
The definition of UMTWTM is “You Mean The World To Me”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘mean’:
|381
|I Love You (3 words, 8 letters, 1 meaning)
|721
|Love You (7 letters, 2 words, 1 meaning)
|831
|I Love You (8 letters, 3 words, 1 meaning)
|BAMN
|By Any Means Necessary
|CHEAP SKATE
|Mean/stingy person
|D&M
|Deep and Meaningful
|DMC
|Deep Meaningful Conversation
|DNM
|Does Not Matter
Deep and Meaningful
|DYKWIM
|Do You Know What I Mean?
|DYM
|Do You Mind
Do You Mean
|GMT
|Greenwich Mean Time
|IBMTS
|I’ve Been Meaning To Say
|IDKWYM
|I Don’t Know What You Mean
|IITYWIMIWHTKY
|If I Tell You What It Means I Will Have to Kill You
|IITYWTMWYBMAD
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
|IITYWTMWYKM
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Kiss Me?
|IKWUM
|I Know What You Mean
|IKWYM
|I Know What You Mean
|IMR
|I Mean, Really
|ISWYM
|I See What You Mean
|ITWYM
|Is That What You Mean?
|ITYM
|I Think You Mean
|IYKWIM
|If You Know What I Mean
|IYSWIM
|If You See What I Mean
|KWIM
|Know What I Mean?
|LSMFT
|Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco
|LUMI
|Love You, Mean It
|LYMI
|Love You, Mean It
|MAL
|Mean, bad, evil
|MEAN
|Cool
|MERP
|Meaningless word for when you don’t know what else to say
|MTBF
|Mean Time Between Failures (reliability)
|NAHMEAN
|You know what I mean
|NAMEAN
|Do you know what I mean?
|NAWM
|Know What I Mean?
|NOM
|No Offence Meant
|NVMS
|No Visible Means of Support
|NWIM
|Not What I Mean
|UKWIM
|You Know What I Mean
|WDIM
|What Does It Mean?
|WDTM
|What Does That Mean?
|WDUM
|What Do You Mean?
|WDYM
|What Do You Mean?
|WDYMBT
|What Do You Mean By That?
|WYM
|Watch Your Mouth
What You Mean?
|YDMT
|You Don’t Mean That
|YKWIM
|You Know What I Mean
|Other terms relating to ‘world’:
|BFITW
|Best Friend In The World
|BITW
|Best In The World
|DUB DUB DUB
|WWW, World Wide Web
|EOTW
|End Of The World
|EOTWAWKI
|End Of The World As We Know It
|GWR
|Guinness World Records
|NOTW
|Not Of This World
|NWO
|New World Order
|OOTW
|Out Of This World
|OWK
|Other World Kingdom
|ROW
|Rest Of the World
|RTW
|Ready To Wear
Round The World
|TEOTWAWKI
|The End Of The World As We Know It
|TROTW
|The Rest Of The World
|W3C
|World Wide Web Consortium
|WCG
|World Cyber Games
|WCW
|World Championship Wrestling
|WEB
|World wide web, internet
|WHO
|World Health Organization
|WITW
|What In The World
|WOW
|World Of Warcraft
|WPWW
|White Pride World Wide
|WTC
|World Trade Center
What The Crap
|WTMW
|Welcome To My World
|WTO
|World Trade Organization
|WW1
|World War One
|WW2
|World War Two
|WWE
|World Wrestling Entertainment
|WWF
|World Wildlife Fund
World Wrestling Federation (now WWE)
|WWW
|World Wide Web