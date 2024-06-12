BOO Definition / BOO Means
BOO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Boyfriend/Girlfriend”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BOO Definition, The Meaning of BOO and What does BOO mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BOO and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.