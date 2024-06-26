Home
June 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The exact definition of BVB is "Black Veil Brides (band)".

BVB is “Black Veil Brides (band)”.

BVB means “Black Veil Brides (band)”.

BVB is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Black Veil Brides (band)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BVB Definition, The Meaning of BVB and What does BVB mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BVB and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.

