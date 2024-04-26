Home
April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ACTA – ACTA means “Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACTA mean? ACTA is an abbreviation that stands for “Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement”. Check the content shared below on this pACTAe to find out ACTA definition and all the information related to acronym ACTA in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘trade’:
· FSOT For Sale Or Trade
· T4T Tit For Tat
Thanks For Trade
· WTC World Trade Center
What The Crap
· WTO World Trade Organization
· WTT Want To Trade
· ® Registered Trademark Symbol
·  Trademark
Other terms relating to ‘agreement’:
· ENNIT Expression of agreement
· EUA End User Agreement
· EULA End User License Agreement
· NDA Non-Disclosure Agreement
· SLA Service Level Agreement
· WERD Expression of agreement

