The Meaning of ACTA – ACTA means “Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACTA mean? ACTA is an abbreviation that stands for “Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement”. Check the content shared below on this pACTAe to find out ACTA definition and all the information related to acronym ACTA in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘trade’:
|· FSOT
|For Sale Or Trade
|· T4T
|Tit For Tat
Thanks For Trade
|· WTC
|World Trade Center
What The Crap
|· WTO
|World Trade Organization
|· WTT
|Want To Trade
|· ®
|Registered Trademark Symbol
|· ™
|Trademark
|Other terms relating to ‘agreement’:
|· ENNIT
|Expression of agreement
|· EUA
|End User Agreement
|· EULA
|End User License Agreement
|· NDA
|Non-Disclosure Agreement
|· SLA
|Service Level Agreement
|· WERD
|Expression of agreement