BMW is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Bavarian Motor Works (car manufacturer)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BMW Definition, The Meaning of BMW and What does BMW mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BMW and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.