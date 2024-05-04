The Meaning of AIM – AIM means “AOL Instant Messanger“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIM mean? AIM is an abbreviation that stands for “AOL Instant Messanger”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIM definition and all the information related to acronym AIM in FAQ format.
AIM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “AOL Instant Messanger”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘instant’:
|· ICQ
|I Seek You (Instant Messaging Program)
|· IM
|Instant Message
|· IMING
|Instant Messaging
|· IMVU
|Instant Messaging Virtual Universe
|· SPIM
|Instant Messaging SPAM
|· YIM
|Yahoo! Instant Messenger