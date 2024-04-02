Home
April 2, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VERS – VERS means “Versatile“. It is an internet acronym. What does VERS mean? VERS is an abbreviation that stands for “Versatile”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VERS definition and all the information related to acronym VERS in FAQ format.

What does VERS mean?

VERS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Versatile”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of VERS

VERS means “Versatile”.

What is VERS?

VERS is “Versatile”.

VERS Definition / VERS Means

The definition of VERS is “Versatile”.

Other terms relating to ‘vers’:
 BETA Pre-release version
Better
 DVD Digital Versatile Disc
 FAUX HAWK Smaller, Shorter Version of a Mohawk Hairstyle
 GVG Guild Versus Guild
 JYEAH Cool version of Yeah
 KIK A mistyped version of LOL
Smartphone app for free chat
 PVE Player versus Environment (MMORPG)
 PVM Player Versus Monster
 RVB Red Versus Blue (popular web-series)
 RVR Realm Versus Realm (MMORPG)
 THUMBNAIL Small version of a picture
 VER Version
 VS Versus, against
Other terms relating to ‘versatile’:
 DVD Digital Versatile Disc

