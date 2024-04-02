The Meaning of VERS – VERS means “Versatile“. It is an internet acronym. What does VERS mean? VERS is an abbreviation that stands for “Versatile”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VERS definition and all the information related to acronym VERS in FAQ format.
VERS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Versatile”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
VERS means “Versatile”.
VERS is “Versatile”.
The definition of VERS is “Versatile”.
|Other terms relating to ‘vers’:
|BETA
|Pre-release version
Better
|DVD
|Digital Versatile Disc
|FAUX HAWK
|Smaller, Shorter Version of a Mohawk Hairstyle
|GVG
|Guild Versus Guild
|JYEAH
|Cool version of Yeah
|KIK
|A mistyped version of LOL
Smartphone app for free chat
|PVE
|Player versus Environment (MMORPG)
|PVM
|Player Versus Monster
|RVB
|Red Versus Blue (popular web-series)
|RVR
|Realm Versus Realm (MMORPG)
|THUMBNAIL
|Small version of a picture
|VER
|Version
|VS
|Versus, against
|Other terms relating to ‘versatile’:
|DVD
|Digital Versatile Disc