April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ADAD – ADAD means "Another Day Another Dollar". It is an internet acronym.

ADAD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Another Day Another Dollar". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

ADAD means “Another Day Another Dollar”.

ADAD is “Another Day Another Dollar”.

The definition of ADAD is “Another Day Another Dollar”.

Thanks for visiting this pADADe. Feel free to share this pADADe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can ADADso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘another’:
· AAT And Another Thing
At All Times
· AUP Another Useless Post
Acceptable Use Policy
· BFAM Brother From Another Mother
· BOAT Bust Out Another Thousand
· JAFA <– Click To View
· JOCKER Someone who copies another’s style
· MBFAM  My Brother From Another Mother
· MSFAM My Sister From Another Mister
· OAN On Another Note
· OTLTA One Thing Led To Another
· OWOA One Way Or Another
· SFAM Sister From Another Mister
· YACC Yet Another Compiler-Compiler
Other terms relating to ‘dollar’:
· AUD Australian Dollar
· BUCKS Dollars, money
· DUB Twenty (dollars, dollars of drugs, inch rims)
· GRAND One thousand (dollars)
· HUNDO Hundred (dollars)
· HUNNED  Hundred (dollars)
· HUNNIT Hundred (dollars)
· MILL Million (dollars)
· USD United States Dollar

