The Meaning of ADAD – ADAD means "Another Day Another Dollar". It is an internet acronym.
ADAD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Another Day Another Dollar". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
ADAD means “Another Day Another Dollar”.
ADAD is “Another Day Another Dollar”.
The definition of ADAD is “Another Day Another Dollar”.
