April 20, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AAYF – AAYF means “As Always, Your Friend“. It is an internet acronym. What does AAYF mean? AAYF is an abbreviation that stands for “As Always, Your Friend”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AAYF definition and all the information related to acronym AAYF in FAQ format.

What does AAYF mean?

AAYF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As Always, Your Friend”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AAYF

AAYF means “As Always, Your Friend”.

What is AAYF?

AAYF is “As Always, Your Friend”.

AAYF Definition / AAYF Means

The definition of AAYF is “As Always, Your Friend”.

