April 3, 2024

The Meaning of VDU – VDU means “Visual Display Unit“. It is an internet acronym. What does VDU mean? VDU is an abbreviation that stands for “Visual Display Unit”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VDU definition and all the information related to acronym VDU in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘visual’:
 DVI Digital Visual Interface
 UV Unpleasant Visual
 VFX Visual Effects
Other terms relating to ‘display’:
 BROMANTIC Two Heterosexual Men Displaying Affection
 HUD Heads-Up Display
 LCD Liquid Crystal Display
 PDEA Public Display of Elderly Affection
 PDOA Public Display Of Affection
Other terms relating to ‘unit’:
 ABU Anyone but (Manchester) United
 ALU Arithmetic Logic Unit
 BTU British Thermal Unit
 CPU Central Processing Unit
 CTU Counter Terrorist Unit
 DPU Data Processing Unit
 ECU Electronic Control Unit
 FLOTUS First Lady Of The United States
 FSU Friends Stand United
 GPU Graphics Processing Unit
 ICU Intensive Care Unit
I See You
 MAN U Manchester United Football Club
 MUFC Manchester United Football Club
 NICU Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
 PLUR Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect
 POTUS President of the United States
 PSU Power Supply Unit
 RCH A very small unit of measurement
 SCOTUS Supreme Court Of The United States
 SHU Secure Housing Unit
 SKU Stock Keeping Unit
 SVU Special Victims Unit
 TOTUS Teleprompter Of The United States
 UAE United Arab Emirates
 UN United Nations
 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
 UNICEF United Nations Children’s Fund
 UPS United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
 US United States
 USA United States of America
 USAF United States Air Force
 USBM United States Black Metal
 USCG United States Coast Guard
 USD United States Dollar
 USMC United States Marine Corps
 USPS United States Postal Service
 USS United States Ship

