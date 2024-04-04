The Meaning of VAMP – VAMP means “A Femme Fatale Pulling An All Nighter“. It is an internet acronym. What does VAMP mean? VAMP is an abbreviation that stands for “A Femme Fatale Pulling An All Nighter”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VAMP definition and all the information related to acronym VAMP in FAQ format.
VAMP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “A Femme Fatale Pulling An All Nighter”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘vamp’:
|TVD
|The Vampire Diaries
|VF
|VampireFreaks
|Other terms relating to ‘nighter’:
|ALL-NIGHTER
|Stay Up All Night