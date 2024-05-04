Home
May 4, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AIMH – AIMH means “Always In My Heart“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIMH mean? AIMH is an abbreviation that stands for “Always In My Heart”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIMH definition and all the information related to acronym AIMH in FAQ format.

What does AIMH mean?

AIMH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Always In My Heart”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

