The Meaning of V-SAFE – V-SAFE means “Had a vasectomy“. It is an internet acronym. What does V-SAFE mean? V-SAFE is an abbreviation that stands for “Had a vasectomy”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out V-SAFE definition and all the information related to acronym V-SAFE in FAQ format.
