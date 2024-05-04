The Meaning of AIGHT – AIGHT means “All right“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIGHT mean? AIGHT is an abbreviation that stands for “All right”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIGHT definition and all the information related to acronym AIGHT in FAQ format.
AIGHT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “All right”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘aight’:
|· I8
|Aight, aite, alright
|Other terms relating to ‘right’:
|· AIKRN
|All I know right now
|· AMIRITE
|Am I Right?
|· BRB
|Be Right Back
|· BRH
|Be Right Here
|· BRT
|Be Right There
|· CTRN
|Cant Talk Right now
|· DRM
|Digital Rights Management
|· DRT
|Dead Right There
|· DTRT
|Do The Right Thing
|· HRC
|Human Rights Campaign
|· IKR
|I Know, Right
|· IKTR
|I Know That’s Right
|· IMSMR
|If Memory Serves Me Right
|· INORITE
|I Know, Right?
|· IYT
|All right
|· IYTE
|All right
|· JDLR
|Just Doesn’t Look Right
|· KRO
|Keep Right On
|· NAIL IT
|Complete, get right
|· NQR
|Not Quite Right
|· PLR
|Private Label Rights
|· PLRN
|Please Leave Right Now
|· RAWR
|Right Answer, Wrong Reason
|· RBAU
|Right Back At You
|· RBAY
|Right Back At You
|· RFT
|Right First Time
|· RHD
|Right Hand Drive
|· RHS
|Right Hand Side
|· RITE
|Right
Write
|· RKBA
|Right to Keep and Bear Arms
|· RN
|Right Now
Registered Nurse
|· ROAR
|Right Of Admission Reserved
|· ROS
|Right On Schedule
|· RWNJ
|Right Wing Nut Job
|· RYT
|Right, alright
|· SWIR
|So Wrong, It’s Right
|· WAYDRN
|What Are You Doing Right Now?
|· WEPA
|All right, cool, yeah!
|· WONKY
|Weird, not right
|· WTTIR
|When The Time Is Right
|· YGTR
|You Got That Right
|· YITE
|Are You All Right?
|· YR
|Yea, Right.
|· YRO
|Your Rights Online