April 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UW – UW means “You’re Welcome“. It is an internet acronym. What does UW mean? UW is an abbreviation that stands for “You’re Welcome”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UW definition and all the information related to acronym UW in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘you’re’:
 HUCKLEBERRY The man you’re looking for
 IOKIYAR It’s Okay If You’re A Republican
 IYL If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
 SWYD Sleep When You’re Dead
 WELC You’re Welcome
 YC You’re Cool/Cute/Crazy
 YGLT You’re Gonna Love This
 YK You’re Kidding
 YMW You’re Most Welcome
 YNW You’re Not Welcome
 YOYO You’re On Your Own
 YQW You’re Quite Welcome
 YSVW You’re So Very Welcome
 YTB You’re The Best
 YTM You’re The Man
 YTMND You’re The Man Now, Dog (website)
 YTO You’re The One
 YVW You’re Very Welcome
 YW You’re Welcome
Other terms relating to ‘welcome’:
 URW You Are Welcome
 WB Welcome Back
Write Back
 WC Welcome
Water Closet, toilet
 WEBA Welcome Back
 WELC You’re Welcome
 WTLW Welcome To Last Week
 WTML Welcome To My Life
 WTMW Welcome To My World
 WTTC Welcome To The club
 WTTJ Welcome To The Jungle
 YAVW You Are Very Welcome
 YAW You Are Welcome
 YMW You’re Most Welcome
 YNW You’re Not Welcome
 YQW You’re Quite Welcome
 YSVW You’re So Very Welcome
 YVW You’re Very Welcome
 YW You’re Welcome

