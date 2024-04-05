The Meaning of UW – UW means “You’re Welcome“. It is an internet acronym. What does UW mean? UW is an abbreviation that stands for “You’re Welcome”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UW definition and all the information related to acronym UW in FAQ format.
What does UW mean?
UW is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You’re Welcome”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UW
UW means “You’re Welcome”.
What is UW?
UW is “You’re Welcome”.
UW Definition / UW Means
The definition of UW is “You’re Welcome”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘you’re’:
|HUCKLEBERRY
|The man you’re looking for
|IOKIYAR
|It’s Okay If You’re A Republican
|IYL
|If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
|SWYD
|Sleep When You’re Dead
|WELC
|You’re Welcome
|YC
|You’re Cool/Cute/Crazy
|YGLT
|You’re Gonna Love This
|YK
|You’re Kidding
|YMW
|You’re Most Welcome
|YNW
|You’re Not Welcome
|YOYO
|You’re On Your Own
|YQW
|You’re Quite Welcome
|YSVW
|You’re So Very Welcome
|YTB
|You’re The Best
|YTM
|You’re The Man
|YTMND
|You’re The Man Now, Dog (website)
|YTO
|You’re The One
|YVW
|You’re Very Welcome
|YW
|You’re Welcome
|Other terms relating to ‘welcome’:
|URW
|You Are Welcome
|WB
|Welcome Back
Write Back
|WC
|Welcome
Water Closet, toilet
|WEBA
|Welcome Back
|WELC
|You’re Welcome
|WTLW
|Welcome To Last Week
|WTML
|Welcome To My Life
|WTMW
|Welcome To My World
|WTTC
|Welcome To The club
|WTTJ
|Welcome To The Jungle
|YAVW
|You Are Very Welcome
|YAW
|You Are Welcome
|YMW
|You’re Most Welcome
|YNW
|You’re Not Welcome
|YQW
|You’re Quite Welcome
|YSVW
|You’re So Very Welcome
|YVW
|You’re Very Welcome
|YW
|You’re Welcome