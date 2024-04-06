Home
The Meaning of UTC – UTC means “Coordinated Universal Time“. It is an internet acronym. What does UTC mean? UTC is an abbreviation that stands for “Coordinated Universal Time”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UTC definition and all the information related to acronym UTC in FAQ format.

